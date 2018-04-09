‘Preservation’ earns Schane a national key

A stunning portrait of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death through news headlines is earning honors for Oberlin High School junior Maya Schane.

She will be honored this June at the annual Scholastic Art and Writing national awards ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Schane will receive the National Gold Key for “Preservation,” a mixed media piece. The collage uses historical newspaper front pages that documented King’s assassination overlaid with a charcoal portrait of King. To communicate visually about the way media preserves history, Schane poured melted wax over the drawing, creating textured and layered elements.

The piece was exhibited at this year’s Regional Scholastic Art show at Lorain County Community College, where it earned a gold key.

This year, a record of 330,000 works of art and writing were submitted for judging at the regional level in the awards. Submissions are juried by prestigious literary and visual artists. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

Works that receive the prestigious National Gold Key award are considered among the best in the nation. Schane will be honored, along with her parents and teacher Danielle Camino, at this year’s gala in New York.

