• April 2 at 4:50 p.m.: A woman reported her wallet was stolen while at the South Hall gym.

• April 2 at 6:04 p.m.: An altercation drew police to North Prospect Street, where a highly-agitated man said he wanted to take his own life. He was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

• April 2 at 10:08 p.m.: A rock was thrown threw an East Lorain Street window.

• April 3 at 12:40 p.m.: A woman reported a fraudulent charge on her credit card.

• April 5 at 1:21 a.m.: Drevon Hairston was charged with theft and obstructing official business. Police said he ran from them, fleeing through Agave Burrito Bar and Tequileria on West College Street, but was taken to the ground.

• April 5 at 7:39 a.m.: A North Main Street girl known to police was reported missing.

• April 6 at 6:30 p.m.: An Eastern Avenue boy left home and did not return. He was reported missing.

• April 6 at 11:45 a.m.: A vehicle was keyed while parked in the off-street lot on East College Street.

• April 6 at 3:20 p.m.: A bag containing suspected cocaine or heroin was turned over to police by a Lorain Metro Housing Authority custodian.

• April 8 at 11:15 a.m.: A woman reported her vehicle stolen after her boyfriend took it and did not return.

• April 8 at 7:36 p.m.: Dustin Terry was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of underage consumption.

Correction: The April 5 police reports included a typographical mistake. A woman said her 16-year-old granddaughter punched her in the face, according to a report filed March 26. The News-Tribune apologizes for the error.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.