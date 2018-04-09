Man shot twice in New Russia Twp.

Shot twice, a man was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland on Thursday, April 5, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at 10:22 p.m. to the 12000 block of Quarry Road in New Russia Township when a resident called 911 to report someone had been shot and then dropped off at their home. Oberlin firefighters and Central Lorain County Ambulance Service paramedics were also dispatched.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim, an approximately 37-year-old man who is not from Lorain County, had knocked on the front door of a house and told the homeowners he had been shot.

The victim’s identity has not been released. He told deputies he had been taken to Quarry Road by “an unknown subject in an unknown vehicle,” Capt. Donald Barker said in a news release, and that he and the “unknown subject” became involved in an altercation when the shooting happened.

The man supplied a false name and date of birth, according to the Barker, but has potentially been identified.

“The victim’s suspected identity is not being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and pending notification of any next of kin,” Barker said.

The man was treated at the scene, then driven by ambulance to the Lorain County Regional Airport and flown to Cleveland.

The male was listed in serious condition but is expected to survive, Barker said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-323-121.