Jansheski’s ‘Visions of the Cosmos’ live on

“Visions of the Cosmos” by the late artist David Jansheski is on exhibit through May 21 at the Friends and Community Galleries at Kendal at Oberlin.

This prolific printmaker bequeathed his entire estate — more than 800 pieces of his art, studio, and home — to the Community Foundation of Lorain County to establish an endowment to support the arts and arts education.

The Kendal Art Committee is presenting Jansheski’s works in support of the Community Foundation. All proceeds from the sale of works at the exhibition will benefit the David C. Jansheski Fund for the Arts.

Jansheski’s work is found in national and international private, museum, and corporate collections including the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Museum of Fine Arts Santa Fe.

He was sought after for many public commissions. When the Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unity Temple in Oak Park. Ill., was celebrating its centennial, Jansheski was invited to create a limited edition print for the occasion. He was quoted as saying, “I envisioned stars, planets, galaxies, and creatures that inhabit the sky gathering in unity… either bringing light or rejoicing in its presence.” The print was titled “The Coming of Light.”

A world traveler, he always looked for inspiration and for ways to inspire and encourage other artists. A lifelong passion was teaching art, especially to children.

A reception will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20 at Kendal at Oberlin. Close friends of the artist, Thom and Ann Palmer, will speak.

“The Coming of Light” by David Jansheski was created for the Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unity Temple centennial. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/04/web1_DJ_09PR008.jpg “The Coming of Light” by David Jansheski was created for the Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unity Temple centennial. Courtesy photo