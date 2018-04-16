POLICE REPORTS

• April 9 at 4:30 p.m.: Items worth $1,482 were reported stolen from Amherst Junior High School. Security footage of the suspects was obtained and an investigation is pending.

• April 11 at 10:46 a.m.: A wallet was reported missing and its owner’s MasterCard account was drained.

• April 12 at 11:35 a.m.: An aggravated menacing investigation revealed that a boy made threats against other children.

• April 12 at 8:45 p.m.: Edward Teague, 18, of Lorain, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• April 13 at 9:15 a.m.: Police investigated an ongoing dispute between two girls at Steele High School, which culminated in a physical fight. The girls were told to have no further contact or face criminal charges.

• April 14 at 8:15 p.m.: Zachary Swain, 22, of Elyria, was charged with felonious assault, domestic violence, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct by intoxication. The charges came when police responded to a disturbance at Ziggy’s Pub and Restaurant on Park Avenue.

• April 15 at 3:09 p.m.: An Amherst resident said someone wrote a menacing message with profanity in permanent marker on her garage door.

• April 15 at 8:23 p.m.: A woman reportedly received a menacing phone call and requested the caller terminate all contact.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.