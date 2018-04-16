POLICE REPORTS

• April 9 at 11:15 a.m.: Trevor Dewitt, 20, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant on an original charge of domestic violence. Police said “a second charge was erased and the warrant was tampered with.”

• April 9 at 1:37 p.m.: Gordon Senz, 48, of Rittman, was arrested on a warrant through the Medina County Sheriff’s Office on an original charge of criminal damaging and another warrant through the Portsmouth police department on an original family offense charge.

• April 9 at 8 p.m.: Luke Lazar, 22, of Wellington, was arrested on a warrant through the Oberlin Municipal Court for failure to appear for arraignment.

• April 10 at 11:24 a.m.: A baggie with a grinder and small amount of green vegetable matter was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• April 10 at 3:30 p.m.: A riding lawn mower was reported stolen from a Groveland Street home.

• April 11 at 2:05 p.m.: A woman said her credit card information was used to fraudulently purchase tennis shoes.

• April 11 at 4:18 p.m.: Jewelry worth an estimated $2,000 was reported stolen from an Oberlin College dorm room.

• April 11 at 6:59 p.m.: Columbus Wilson, 20, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through Oberlin Municipal Court for contempt.

• April 13 at 9:46 a.m.: An officer saw a man throw a chair against the front door of the closed India Garden restaurant on East College Street. When ordered to stop, the man walked away, leading police on a chase, but finally complied. He seemed confused when asked why he threw the chair and said “he had eaten a ‘bad curry’ there and did not like the lunch buffet,” according to a report. He was taken to Mercy Health Allen Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

