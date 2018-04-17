Posted on by

Birds of a feather float together

Sally Slade, Dillon Sebastian, and Laura Dahl get comfy inside of a giant bird’s nest made of sticks.

Oberlin College students Sally Slade and Dillon Sebastian work on building a giant robin.


Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Sally Slade, Dillon Sebastian, and Laura Dahl work on bird and nest sculptures for the upcoming Big Parade, which will be held Saturday, May 5. Since its conception in 2002, the event has brought residents of all ages together in a homespun and imaginative arts event that depends on collaboration and team work.

