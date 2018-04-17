Nearly $47K awarded by Bill Long Foundation

The Bill Long Foundation awarded $37,650 to local organizations at its April 11 meeting at Kendal at Oberlin.

Members attending voted to contribute an additional $9,200 to worthy causes, bringing the total to $46,850 — a huge jump from last year’s grant distributions.

Grants funded this year include:

• $1,050 for the Bonner Center for Service & Learning community projects involving Oberlin College students.

• $3,535 for the Oberlin Early Childhood Center’s general program and operation expenses.

• $1,300 for the Firelands Association for the Visual Arts, allowing a resident artist to participate in the gallery program.

• $3,575 for Get with the Program student scholarships to a summer elementary STEM camp.

• $750 for the Ninde Scholars Program to help with college application and ACT fees as well as summer program snacks.

• $1,300 for Northern Ohio Youth Orchestra summer camp sheet music, coaching fees, and activity materials.

• $3,020 for the Oberlin Community Land Trust’s legal fees to obtain nonprofit status and for promotional materials.

• $7,735 for Oberlin Community Services for food and beverages for the Juneteenth Community Picnic as well as emergency assistance services (rent, food, prescriptions, etc.).

• $2,635 for the Oberlin High School Interact Club to supply needy students with backpacks of food for weekends and for materials to prepare desserts for Weekday Community Meals.

• $5,535 for Oberlin Weekday Community Meals to help with operating expenses and partial funds for new sink.

• $3,550 for OberlinKids’ Imagination Library to help buy books for children.

• $1,550 for Providing Oberlin With Efficiency Responsibly to assist with home repair materials and labor to make them more efficient.

• $3,515 for the Road to Hope House for materials to finish an additional room.

• $3,100 for Senior Enrichment Services of Oberlin for general use to support the program.

• $2,300 for Slowik Music Institute (Credo Music) for scholarship assistance for a fellowship student.

• $2,400 for Zion Community Development Corporation for property maintenance and weatherization.

Applications for grants are submitted in February with determination of funding at the annual membership meeting in April. Information about the Bill Long Foundation, photographs from this year’s meeting, and the grant process for next year can be found at www.billlongfoundation.org.

The Bill Long Foundation is a membership-powered community foundation that gives grants to support projects and activities in Oberlin that address basic human needs or enrich cultural life. Membership in the foundation is open to all. Members elect volunteer trustees who manage all operations and award grants based on the vote of members attending the annual meeting.

Donna Shurr explains the Oberlin High School Interact Club grant proposal during the