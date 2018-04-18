Four hospitalized after snowy New Russia crash

Three vehicles piled up during a mid-morning snow flurry Tuesday in New Russia Township, sending several people to the hospital and shutting down Rt. 58.

The trouble started at 10:25 a.m. when Lyndse Jones, 30, of Racine, Ohio, veered left of center as she traveled south on the state route near Russia Road.

Her 2013 Honda Fit went left of center and hit a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by 42-year-old Adam Pittman of Elyria head-on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lori Bradstock, 58, of Wellington, was just behind Pittman’s truck and swerved her 2014 Ford Escape into a ditch to avoid a collision.

All three, along with Bradstock’s passenger, 78-year-old Alice Bradstock of Wellington, were rushed to Mercy Health Allen Hospital in Oberlin with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pittman was later driven by ambulance to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, for further treatment.

Alcohol and drug use aren’t suspected as factors in the crash.