Physicians praised for hard work at Kendal

Two physicians have earned special accolades for their long years of dedication at Kendal at Oberlin.

The Kendal Silver Anniversary Award for 2018 has been presented to founding medical partner Georgia Newman, who has served as an attending physician from the day Kendal opened its doors in 1993.

She has been Kendal’s medical director since 2013. Calling Oberlin home since 1982, she has served multiple times as president of the medical staff at Mercy Health Allen Hospital and currently serves as vice president. Newman also chairs the Clinically Integrated Oversight Council for Mercy’s Lorain and Oberlin hospitals and has served with New Life Hospice.

Her practice, Oberlin Internal Medicine, is one of the few solo practices selected for Medicare’s Population Health Program, “Comprehensive Primary Care Plus.”

The Kendal Distinguished Service Award for 2018 has been presented to longtime medical director P. Lal Arora, who spent 23 years at Kendal.

Arora instituted a number of practices and measures that focused on the effectiveness of quality of care delivery throughout the continuum of care. He’s known for making calls and visits on weekends and nights to ensure that new medications and treatments he prescribed had the proper effect.

Always the humanitarian, Arora has been active in many charitable medical causes locally, has served local hospice organizations, and has served the ill in his native country of India. One of his recent focuses has been serving on the advisory board of LIFE, a Dementia Friendly Foundation in Vermilion.

Kendal at Oberlin CEO Barbara Thomas poses with physicians and award winners Lal Arora and Georgia Newman. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/04/web1_Awards-BThomas-LArora-GNewman-medres.jpg Kendal at Oberlin CEO Barbara Thomas poses with physicians and award winners Lal Arora and Georgia Newman. Courtesy photo