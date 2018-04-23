POLICE REPORTS

• April 17 at 9:28 p.m.: Police stopped a car that was reported stolen from Vermilion. Brian Myers Jr., 27, of Oberlin, was charged with driving under suspension. He said he was unaware the car was listed as stolen; he had borrowed it from a friend.

• April 19 at 10:27 p.m.: A woman told police that her boyfriend had trashed her Maple Street apartment. Objects were broken, holes were made in the walls, and the suspect allegedly threw a cat across a room. The suspect was stopped but the woman said she did not want to press charges.

• April 20 at 9:45 a.m.: Eric Sparks and Christine Young were charged with theft. They are accused of stealing a shopping cart worth of items from Wal-Mart. The items were valued at about $880.

• April 20 at 8:22 p.m.: Andrew Conrad was charged with possession of marijuana.

• April 23 at 2:16 a.m.: A man wanted on warrants bolted from a vehicle at Rt. 58 near US 20 and hid in nearby trees. Police and sheriff’s deputies searched the woods. The suspect was later located at Certified Gas, where he attempted again to run from authorities. An Oberlin officer tackled him and the man said he wanted to kill himself. He was taken to Mercy Health Allen Hospital, where was was reportedly uncooperative and had to be restrained. The man was then taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for psychological evaluation.

• April 23 at 4:28 a.m.: Kelly Bigenho was served a warrant at the Lorain County Jail.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.