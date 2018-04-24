Slimak is Rotary’s senior of April

The Oberlin Rotary Club honors a high school senior each month during the school year for character and positive attitudes. They have contributed time and energy by helping the school and community and are excellent role models for the students at Oberlin High School. The Oberlin Rotary Club will donate $25 to a charity or project in each student’s name.

The senior honored for the month of April was Zachary Slimak.

He began his musical career with the Oberlin High School orchestra, where he plays the cello along with his brother, Cody. He is also involved in the art program at the school and enjoys painting chickens, his passion.

As student council president during his junior year, Slimak was responsible to raise funds for and plan homecoming and organize the three LifeShare blood drives. He served as senior class president this year, planning end-of-year events and focusing on making the time spent together a memorable experience.

Ohio Model United Nations gave Slimak a global perspective on the needs of other countries and how all nations can be involved in solving some of the world’s greatest problems. This year he received the Outstanding Leadership Award at the Ohio event. In his junior year, representing the country of San Marino, his group was honored in receiving Outstanding Resolution.

Foreign Language Club also provided an opportunity for Slimak to learn about other cultures, especially by planning an international night each spring. Being a member of National Honor Society and Interact Club encouraged his commitment to service. Slimak enjoyed being part of the BackPack gang and assisting a community member each summer with his computer technology needs. He also played baseball all four years at OHS.

Outside of school, Slimak immersed himself in 4-H, serving as president, treasurer and secretary at various times. He shows nationally for chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, and pigeons. He serves as the fowl department chair on the Junior Fair Board and helps with organizing the fair and its fowl section. He also volunteers at animal rescues.

Slimak has been involved with the America Counts Tutoring Program through Oberlin Community Services. He helps tutor children in math and reading during the summer. He also volunteers for a visually impaired gentleman in Oberlin, helping him during the summer with activities in his music and on his computer.

Slimak’s family started and owns the Lost Elm Farm, where he spends most of his free time raising, hatching, snuggling and prepping his various birds for shows across the country. Slimak was awarded Champion Senior Showmanship at the National Poultry Show. He received Champion Showman in the small animal sweepstakes competition at the Lorain County Fair and at the 2017 Lorain county Fair was awarded Showman for Chickens, Waterfowl, and Pigeons.

After graduation, Slimak will attend Oberlin College under the William Robinson Scholarship, following a pre-veterinary path. This scholarship will completely cover four years of tuition at Oberlin College. He is considering a double major in biology and neuroscience with a minor in environmental studies. He hopes to open his own veterinary clinic after college with a focus on farm animals.

