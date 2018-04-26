Accolades for OHS kids at Ohio History Day

“Conflict and Compromise in History” was the theme as Oberlin High School students defended their 2018 Ohio History Day projects before a panel of judges April 21 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Lucy Cipinko, London Dejarnette, Madeline Hennessey, and Eva Phillips created a documentary entitled “International Conflict and Individual Compromise: A Personal Narrative of Japanese Internment.”

Their entry was recognized with the New American Award of $100, sponsored by the Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services to honor the best project focused on how immigrants and refugees have shaped history.

It also earned the $125 Chronicling America and Ohio Memory Digital Resource Award sponsored by the Ohio History Connection digital services department. The award recognizes an outstanding entry that uses newspaper resources available online. Primary sources are not limited to newspaper articles, but also include advertisements, images, literary prose, and other content that appears in historic newspapers.

OHS sophomores Asher Cipinko and Ewan Inglis previously won first prize at District 3 competition for their website entitled “Bound to Respect: Conflict and Compromise in the Oberlin-Wellington Rescue,” which traced the historic rescue of fugitive slave John Price.

Although not advancing to the national competition, this project received accolades for excellent research, strong presentation, and relation to this year’s theme.

Teacher Donna Shurr and parent Emily Cipinko accompanied the students to the state competition.

Oberlin High School students entered research projects for this year's History Day judging and found success. Courtesy photo