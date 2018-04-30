LifeFlight drops in at JVS

The sound of chopper blades cut the sky and cell phones were raised high April 19 to capture the touchdown of a LifeFlight helicopter at the Lorain County JVS.

Public safety students set up the landing pad while more than 100 emergency workers stood by.

Instructor Scott Kaminski, who’s also a 26-year firefighter and advanced EMT in Wood County, said this was the first time his students have been treated to an in-person Life Flight demonstration.

The two-year program gives students the opportunity to earn professional certification to become firefighters, EMTs, private security officers, or dispatchers.

“It’s important to walk out of this program knowing what it really feels like to see and handle this machinery up close,” he said. “We try to balance teaching from books and real life and bring every aspect possible to the training. It’s important to keep it real, keep it lively, and keep them engaged.”

Senior Jeremy Burnside of Oberlin has already earned his EMT certification and is taking his firefighting tests in the coming month.

“I feel like I have a bit of a head start on life,” he said. “But that isn’t to say I’m stopping my training at high school. I plan to study to become a structural engineer while also furthering my EMT and fire training. My main focus focus is to become a firefighter, but I want that engineering degree just to have it.”

Tiffany Wright of Spencer is an adult JVS student working toward becoming an EMT and registered nurse.

“I want to make a difference,” she said. “You see so much bad in the world and it makes you want to do something right, to help people that need help and be the good on someone’s bad day. Being a bit older, I’m surprised to be absorbing the training so well. Our instructors are phenomenal and really make sure we work together as a class. They’re very encouraging and make sure you know there’s no such thing as a bad question.”

