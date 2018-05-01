POLICE REPORTS

• April 24 at 12:39 p.m.: A Groveland Street resident reported two men wearing hoodies were trying to get into her house.

• April 25 at 9:12 a.m.: Police responded to a report of a missing juvenile.

• April 25 at 3:15 p.m.: Ryan Ellis, 42, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for violation of a protection order.

• April 25 at 1:52 p.m.: A 15-year-old boy reportedly punched his mother in the face over a money issue.

• April 26 at 2:22 a.m.: Deborah Rhinehardt, 48, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant through Lorain County 911 for contempt of court.

• April 26 at 6:42 p.m.: A boy was reportedly attacked at Park Street Park by another juvenile who punched him in the face and stomped on his head, then started talking about shooting the victim’s brother. A suspect was interviewed and the case was forwarded to the juvenile court.

• April 26 at 8:58 p.m.: A woman was taken to Mercy Health Oberlin Hospital to talk to someone from the Nord Center.

• April 27 at 7:45 a.m.: Michael Bassett, 43, of Wellington, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court.

• April 27 at 12:11 p.m.: William Pierce, 25, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.

• April 28 at 9:36 a.m.: Police responded to an ambulance run where a woman was covered in cuts all over her body from her neck to her legs. It appeared a woman used a kitchen knife and prescription drugs in an attempt to end her life.

• April 28 at 1:49 p.m.: A woman told officers that a man visited Wal-Mart on several occasions trying to establish a relationship with her and that management had escorted him out once. Police made contact with the man and advised him of the stalking complaint. He denied having contact with the woman.

• April 28 at 8:14 p.m.: Lynne Hreha, 65, of Columbia Station, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a blood alcohol content test, and lanes of travel.

• April 29 at 4:24 p.m.: Burnt cigarette butts containing suspected marijuana and a loose leafy substance suspected to be pot were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• April 30 at 5:03 p.m.: A man reported hundreds of dollars worth of fraudulent credit card purchases.

• April 30 at 8:42 p.m.: A Locust Street woman said her foster daughter was attacking her grandson. A report said the foster daughter kicked an officer. Kierra Peeples Jones, 18, was charged with assault and assaulting a police officer.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.