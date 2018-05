Photo by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

A 100-year-old barn at Oberlin Lakeside Campground was dismantled Friday. Groundhogs laid their home under the foundation, knocking support beams off kilter as much as four feet. The cost to take the structure apart was a third of the price of full repair, said owner Robin Dorand-Rudolf. In an effort to go green, the lumber will be reused to build three on-site pavilions for campers.