Mosquito info, free briquettes available

With spring rains and the return of warmer weather, you can also expect the return of mosquitoes, including those that may transmit the LaCrosse encephalitis virus and West Nile virus.

The city of Oberlin has educational pamphlets and mosquito control briquettes available for distribution to residents.

The brochure explains the life cycle of mosquitoes and suggests ways Oberlin residents can reduce or eliminate mosquito breeding habitats on their property. Mosquitoes breed in standing water that persists for a period of several days or more, so it’s important to check gutters, planters, bird baths, and any other places on your property where water can pool.

The briquets are used in standing water to prevent mosquito larvae from maturing to adulthood. Briquettes are environmentally safe and do not impact other forms of aquatic life. They are free and come with instructions for use. Be sure to estimate the area of standing water to be treated.

Briquettes and educational pamphlets are available at Oberlin city hall, 85 South Main St., during normal business hours. The educational pamphlet can also be viewed at www.cityofoberlin.com under Public Works, Parks/Buildings & Grounds.

For more information, call 440-775-7218.