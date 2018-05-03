Get your motorcycle safety magnets

In 2017, nine motorcyclists were killed on local roads. The Lorain County Safe Community Coalition wants to help ensure safety for everyone on the road.

Motor vehicle drivers should remember to share the road with motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Drive defensively, drive sober, and pay attention to the road at all times.

Motorcyclists should brush up on their motorcycle knowledge and skills. Attend Motorcycle Ohio training in Cuyahoga, Summit, and Lake Counties. Visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov for more information.

All travelers can pick up motorcycle bumper magnets, yard signs, and Motorcycle Ohio training information at no cost at the following Lorain County locations:

• Avon police department, 36145 Detroit Rd.

• Avon Lake police department, 32855 Walker Rd.

• Elyria police department, 18 West Ave.

• LifeCare Ambulance, 640 Cleveland St., Elyria

• Lorain County Public Health, 9880 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria

• Lorain police department, 200 West Erie Ave.

• Ohio State Highway Patrol Elyria post, 38000 Cletus Dr., North Ridgeville

• Oberlin police department, 85 South Main St.