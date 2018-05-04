Former Oberlin man found dead in river

The body of a former Oberlin resident was found April 1 in the waters of the Black River in Lorain.

He was identified as James Dann, a 61-year-old Elyria man, who had been missing since December.

Lorain police and firefighters recovered the body near the former National Gypsum plant at 1901 Henderson Dr.

According to a news release from Elyria police, the body was discovered by someone riding an all-terrain vehicle in the area.

Dann was identified via a DNA test after the Lorain County coroner arrived on the scene. He had been reported missing on Dec. 11 by his twin, Thomas Dann, who lives in Portland, Maine.

The brothers talked over the phone regularly but Thomas said he hadn’t heard from James, who had been suffering from extreme cases of paranoia, in six days.

Two weeks prior, a neighbor saw county sheriff’s deputies drop James off at his home at West Ridge Road.

Officers did not find the missing man inside his residence but his wallet and driver’s license were inside.

Police said there were no signs of foul play at his home or on the body. The coroner has not yet determined a cause of death.

Dann was a 1975 graduate of Oberlin High School, where he played soccer and was a National Honor Society member.

James Dann http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_SCAN183.jpg James Dann