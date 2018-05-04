Oberlin recognized for K-12 music education

The Oberlin City Schools have been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation.

The honor is given to districts that demonstrate outstanding efforts to provide music access and education to all students as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act.

To qualify, the public school district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Researchers say kids who study music develop better thinking and social skills. Studies by scientists and researchers at Northwestern University found a link between students in community music programs and lifelong academic success, including higher high school graduation rates and college attendance.

A 2015 study supported by The NAMM Foundation, “Striking A Chord,” also outlines the overwhelming desire by teachers and parents for music education opportunities for all children as part of the school curriculum.