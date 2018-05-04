Endowment grants $24,800 to public schools

Grants totaling $24,800 were recently awarded to 20 programs by the Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund.

Some of this year’s grants will be used to help bring artifacts and an archaeologist to Prospect Elementary School and purchase data collection technology and software for Langston Middle School science classes.

Others will be used to purchase supplies for service learning activities such as dress making for girls in other parts of the world and food for the Oberlin backpack weekend meal program.

This year’s grant recipients are:

• The Oberlin backpack program, benefiting Eastwood Elementary, Prospect, and Oberlin High School.

• Artifacts and archaeologist, Prospect.

• Model United Nations, Langston, OHS.

• Tools of the trade, OHS.

• Art resources for the digital age, OHS.

• Kindercamp, Eastwood.

• Candle of Knowledge, Langston.

• Education camp at Beulah Beach, Langston.

• Connecting the Past to the Present, Prospect.

• Playing like professional musicians, OHS.

• Eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C., Langston.

• Gingerbread house project, OHS.

• Dress a girl around the world, OHS.

• Fitness room, Langston.

• Weather inquiry, Eastwood.

• Tumbling and cheer camp, OHS.

• Marching band show banner, OHS.

• Data collection technology and software, Langston.

• Inquiry through Songwriting, Eastwood.

• Swivl for Success, entire district.

The Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund is under the umbrella of the Community Foundation of Lorain County.

Only the investment income is used each year. As that principle grows from donations, more money is made available for grants.

If you would like to help, send your donation to Community Foundation, 9080 Leavitt Rd., Elyria, OH 44035; or visit peoplewhocare.org/funds.

The Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund is in its 31st year of helping the Oberlin City Schools. Since its inception, more than $635,000 has been granted.