Play it safe, both indoors and outdoors

May is National Electrical Safety Month and American Municipal Power is offering safety tips to help prevent accidents.
Indoor safety:
• When not using an appliance, unplug it.
• When unplugging something, pull on the plug, rather than the cord.
• Regularly check power cords for damage and replace them when needed.
• Do not overload outlets.
• Never force a plug into an outlet. All plugs should fit securely in place.
• Ensure that heat-producing appliances are kept away from combustibles and are cool before putting them away.
• Install ground fault circuit interrupter outlets in potentially hazardous areas such as near pools, crawl spaces, kitchens, bathrooms, and unfinished basements.
Outdoor safety:
• If severe weather causes a downed power line, keep a safe distance away and do not touch the line or surrounding objects. Contact emergency responders and the local utility.
• Do not use a ladder near power lines. If you must, use a fiberglass ladder and stay at least 10 feet away from the line.
• Call 811 before digging or excavating.
• Do not trim trees or plants growing close to electric lines. Call your electric utility for assistance.
• Avoid planting trees and bushes that will grow high enough to disturb electric lines.
• Do not let children climb trees that are touching power lines.
