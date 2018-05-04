Posted on by

Play it safe, both indoors and outdoors


Staff Report

May is National Electrical Safety Month and American Municipal Power is offering safety tips to help prevent accidents.

Indoor safety:

• When not using an appliance, unplug it.

• When unplugging something, pull on the plug, rather than the cord.

• Regularly check power cords for damage and replace them when needed.

• Do not overload outlets.

• Never force a plug into an outlet. All plugs should fit securely in place.

• Ensure that heat-producing appliances are kept away from combustibles and are cool before putting them away.

• Install ground fault circuit interrupter outlets in potentially hazardous areas such as near pools, crawl spaces, kitchens, bathrooms, and unfinished basements.

Outdoor safety:

• If severe weather causes a downed power line, keep a safe distance away and do not touch the line or surrounding objects. Contact emergency responders and the local utility.

• Do not use a ladder near power lines. If you must, use a fiberglass ladder and stay at least 10 feet away from the line.

• Call 811 before digging or excavating.

• Do not trim trees or plants growing close to electric lines. Call your electric utility for assistance.

• Avoid planting trees and bushes that will grow high enough to disturb electric lines.

• Do not let children climb trees that are touching power lines.

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU