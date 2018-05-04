Fallen Oberlin officer’s name added to wall

Courtesy photo

Oberlin constable Franklin Stone’s name has been added to a wall commemorating fallen law enforcement officers across the state. Stone, who died June 5, 1881, was honored at the 2018 Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony in London.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine told the story of how Stone was shot 137 years ago during a foot pursuit. During the chase, the suspect’s father blasted the constable in the chest with a rifle at a house located on what is now Locust Street. Stone, 45, succumbed to his injuries nearly a month later and the father was convicted of second-degree murder.

DeWine and members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission gathered Thursday, May 3 in London to remember the 791 men and women killed in the line of duty since 1823. Oberlin police chief Ryan Warfield and patrolmen Raymond Feuerstein and Bashshar Wiley attended the event.