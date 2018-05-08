POLICE REPORTS

• May 2 at 8:25 p.m.: Suzanne Richardson, 29, of Lorain, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• May 3 at 9:09 p.m.: A woman called 911 advising that her boyfriend was refusing to leave her home on North Main Street.

• May 4 at 12:20 a.m.: Jose Guerra was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for child support.

• May 4 at 3:42 p.m.: A man reported his wallet stolen while at Ben Franklin’s on West College Street.

• May 4 at 8:12 p.m.: Eric Meilander was arrested on a warrant through the Wakeman police department for contempt of court (failure to appear).

• May 5 at 12:15 p.m.: A burglary was reported on West College Street. Beers and ravioli were reported stolen.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.