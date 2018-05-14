Little signs symbolize a big difference

One little thing can make a really big difference, said Alexei Given.

A ninth-grader from Amherst, he and Lorain County JVS career readiness classmates rolled up their sleeves to help Operation Rescue, a charitable organization that assists impoverished people in El Salvador.

The nonprofit’s goal is to raise funds to build 100 homes for people who don’t have them. Marsha Norberg and David Gantz from Operation Rescue recently stopped at the JVS to visit instructor Eric Robson’s students who created signs with the names of the of donors who have contributed to building the homes.

“When these signs are placed on the outside of the house, the family sees that there are people from the United States who have donated to them and this gives them dignity and value,” Norberg told the class.

“It is really cool how we are able to do this for people that we don’t know but somehow feel like we do,” said Given.

Instructor Eric Robson and his ninth-graders at the Lorain County JVS show off signs with Operation Rescue's David Gantz and Marsha Norberg.