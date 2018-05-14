Thompson is Rotary’s Senior of May

The Oberlin Rotary Club honors a high school senior each month during the school year for character and positive attitudes. They have contributed time and energy by helping the school and community and are excellent role models for the students at Oberlin High School. The Oberlin Rotary Club will donate $25 to a charity or project in each student’s name.

The Oberlin High School senior honored for the month of May is Mikayla Thompson.

Thompson has participated in art all four years of high school. Outside of school she has enjoyed taking her own photos. As part of the Yearbook Club, she used her artistic talent to capture memorable moments.

Believing in serving others, Thompson was also a member of the Interact Club, the community service club of OHS, sponsored by the Oberlin Rotary Club. She was part of the BackPack Gang that packs and delivers food to elementary school children for weekends. Peer tutoring is another way she provides service to others. Thompson has also participated in Meals on Wheels and food distribution at the Oberlin Community Service Center. Working to offer a safe place for her peers that identify on the LGBTQ spectrum was a motivating factor for Thompson to be a part of the QUACK club.

Thompson has received numerous awards for her creative talents in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, earning many Silver Keys and honorable mentions. In 2017, she received the Outstanding Student in Food and Nutrition Award. Her commitment to service and her academic excellence were rewarded by membership in National Honor Society. Thompson received recognition as a Borlaug Scholar for her paper about Cambodia in sustainable agriculture at the Ohio World Food Prize Global Institute at Ohio State University.

She plans to attend Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, to major in biology and minor in marine science. Throughout the years, Thompson has become very concerned yet determined to help positively change the ways that humans influence our oceans, especially ocean acidification. “ I want to be a part of giving back to the wildlife and to expand my knowledge about marine sciences in order to work at an aquatic life rehabilitation facility,” she said.

Thompson http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_senior.jpg Thompson