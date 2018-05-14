POLICE REPORTS

• May 7 at 6:12 p.m.: A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were detained by security guards at Wal-Mart but the store chose not to press theft charges.

• May 8 at 9:55 a.m.: A woman called police 98 times to report what officers called paranoid and delusional thoughts such as the belief that sheriff’s deputies had bugged her apartment or that someone was putting itch powder in her carpet. She was taken to a hospital for mental evaluation and treatment.

• May 8 at 7:07 p.m.: A girl was reportedly assaulted by another girl at Pleasant Street Park.

• May 9 at 8:30 a.m.: About $100 in merchandise was reported stolen from Wal-Mart.

• May 9 at 3:24 p.m.: A purse was reported stolen while its owner was at Wal-Mart.

• May 9 at 3:55 p.m.: A cell phone was reported stolen while the owner was at Prospect Elementary School.

• May 10 at 6:19 p.m.: A man approached police to turn over a counterfeit $20 bill.

• May 12 at 3:46 p.m.: A man said his girlfriend was harassed and he was assaulted while walking from a party to an Oberlin College dormitory. The suspect allegedly punched the victim several times, tackled him, and then was pulled off the victim by a group of people.

• May 13 at 9:12 a.m.: Vehicles parked in a North Main Street driveway were reportedly entered and items were stolen from within.

• May 13 at 12:30 p.m.: Jerry Cruz, 20, of Oberlin, was charged with domestic violence following an altercation on East Lorain Street.

• May 13 at 2:28 p.m.: A woman said her vehicle was entered and items were stolen.

• May 13 at 2:56 p.m.: Tools and bicycle were reported stolen from a North Main Street home.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.