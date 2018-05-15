AG files suit over Washington trip cancellation

A consumer protection lawsuit has been filed by the state against Discovery Tours, the company accused of taking money for services it never provided to students in Oberlin and other school districts.

The lawsuit, initiated by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office, accuses the company of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act by failing to deliver promised services and operating in a precarious financial situation.

“We believe Discovery Tours violated consumer protection laws and must be held accountable,” DeWine said. “Families and schools across the state trusted this company and their trust was betrayed.”

Since May 2, the state has received more than 700 complaints about Discovery Tours, primarily from parents who said they had paid the company hundreds of dollars for a school trip — such as a Langston Middle School trip to Washington, D.C. — before the company canceled trips and shut down.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section found that the company had continued to accept money from schools and parents when it knew — or should have known — consumers would not receive the promised services, according to a release from DeWine’s office.