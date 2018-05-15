Antiques destroyed in store fire

A small fire at Main Street Antiques in Oberlin on Friday, May 11 caused no injuries but forced owners to close shop for a few days.

Oberlin firefighters responded to a call at 4:01 p.m. to douse flames in the front corner of the building.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely, and Oberlin assistant fire chief Mike Streator said the fire only took 10 minutes to extinguish. Wellington firefighters assisted at the scene.

A couple of antique items were burned and the building suffered cosmetic and electrical damage.

According to the Lorain County auditor, the store at 335 South Main St. is worth roughly $130,000. Streator estimates the combined damage to the structure and its contents to be $30,000.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Streator said he’s working with insurance and restoration companies to figure out what might have sparked the fire. As of Tuesday, the store remained closed.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

The cause of a fire at Main Street Antiques is under investigation by Oberlin firefighters. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8638.jpg The cause of a fire at Main Street Antiques is under investigation by Oberlin firefighters. Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times