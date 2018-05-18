At senior ceremony, Zurowski tells graduating classmates to follow their dreams

Stereotypes didn’t slow Alyssa Zurowski down — not one bit.

Yes, she was the lone female in her class while studying commercial truck technology for two years at the Lorain County JVS. As the senior speaker Friday at the vocational school’s senior recognition ceremony, she said nothing could stop her from realizing her dream of working on semi trucks and diesel engines.

“Here at JVS, they don’t care where you’re from, what gender you are, or what size you are but they do care about your education and your future,” the Midview senior told fellow graduates from the lectern at the Lorain Palace Theatre.

Boys in Zurowski’s class rallied around her. They didn’t care that she was a girl or weighed in at a slight 115 pounds. None of that mattered under the hood, where together classmates were pushed to their limits and looked to each other for support.

Friday was the last time they’d all be under the same roof.

“Today we begin to live the lives we envisioned for ourselves” and graduates must be filled with optimism if they are to achieve success, Zurowski said.

“Thank your friends, family, and especially your teachers if you haven’t yet. We wouldn’t have made it this far if it weren’t for them,” she said. “They’ve taught us everything we’ve used to get here today and they’re the ones who made sure we would cross this stage.”

The JVS Class of 2018 is outstanding, earning more than $850,000 in scholarships and 561 credentials, said principal Jill Petitti.

Seniors exceeded her expectations and have now all joined a very important group by becoming alumni, she said.

Wearing ties, blue FFA jackets, dresses, honor cords, and chef’s coats, they gathered on stage to end one chapter of life and begin the next.

The graduates are aiming at careers in a wide range of vocational callings from agricultural science to the culinary arts, carpentry, health sciences, cosmetology, public safety, plumbing, and engineering.

A special few have chosen to enlist in the U.S. armed forces and earned sustained applause from the packed Palace.

Superintendent Glenn Faircloth closed the ceremony by thanking parents for allowing the JVS to have their “precious cargo.”

“We’re depending on you to break the status quo,” he told graduates, saying they have a great deal of power to “challenge the world.”

Senior speaker Alyssa Zurowski tells graduating classmates Friday that they started attending the Lorain County JVS as strangers and became a family. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_zurowski.jpg Senior speaker Alyssa Zurowski tells graduating classmates Friday that they started attending the Lorain County JVS as strangers and became a family. Photos by Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest Jamie Clesh crosses the Lorain Palace Theatre stage to receive her certificate. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_Jamie-Clesh-receives-her-certificate.jpg Jamie Clesh crosses the Lorain Palace Theatre stage to receive her certificate. Photos by Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest Nicole Baisdin, Kayla Bowens, and Jourdan Brooks smile as their fellow health science classmates are recognized. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_trio.jpg Nicole Baisdin, Kayla Bowens, and Jourdan Brooks smile as their fellow health science classmates are recognized. Photos by Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest Industrial electricity students’ names are called to be recognized at the senior recognition ceremony. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_industrial-electricity.jpg Industrial electricity students’ names are called to be recognized at the senior recognition ceremony. Photos by Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest Culinary arts student Nathaniel Shelton shakes the hand of chef Timothy Michitsch. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_nathaniel-shelton.jpg Culinary arts student Nathaniel Shelton shakes the hand of chef Timothy Michitsch. Photos by Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest Madison Priutt belts out the National Anthem at the beginning of Friday’s ceremony. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_anthem.jpg Madison Priutt belts out the National Anthem at the beginning of Friday’s ceremony. Photos by Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest Lorain County JVS superintendent Glenn Faircloth said graduates are the next generation of productive citizens. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_faircloth.jpg Lorain County JVS superintendent Glenn Faircloth said graduates are the next generation of productive citizens. Photos by Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest Graduates gather on stage at the beautiful Lorain Palace Theater. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_pano.jpg Graduates gather on stage at the beautiful Lorain Palace Theater. Photos by Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest

