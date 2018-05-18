All Things Great opens downtown

A camera, glass milk bottles, misshapen pottery, overalls, and a dress handmade by a former Oberlin College student are among the hundreds of unique collectibles strewn inside a new consignment and vintage store on Main Street.

Laurel Kirtz and Kate Harvey, co-owners of All Things Great, call themselves “professional de-clutterers.”

Both have been sellers for years, starting at flea markets and eventually taking up shop at Campbell House Antiques in Oberlin.

When Campbell went up for sale at the top of the year, Harvey was not interested in shutting down her business. She approached Kirtz and the duo started looking for an open storefront, which they found in the location formerly occupied by Ade’s Place.

“We jumped on it as soon as we saw that this place was available for rent,” Kirtz said. “It’s hard to find the right customers when you’re stuck in a vintage marketplace and your stuff is lost among all these things. I can have it here and showcase it better. If I have a really nice dress, I can put it on the really nice dress rack.”

She felt limited selling only antiques and is excited to branch out and include consignment items from all eras.

Selling clothes online is a “waste of time,” Kirtz said. “You have to measure all the clothes and you have to hope someone measures themselves to make sure it will fit.”

The duo make their items accessible to all by offering custom tailoring to adjust for size discrepancies.

“We try to sell to everyone,” Harvey said. “I don’t think there are many people who will walk in and say, ‘Oh, this store is not for me.’ They may not buy something — and that’s fine — but they’ll come in and go, ‘That’s cool.’ I think that’s what we want — for people to come in and just smile and see something cool.”

Store hours are set for 11 a.m to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Laurel Kirtz and Kate Harvey are co-owners of the new vintage and consignment store All Things Great at 16 South Main St. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_1.jpg Laurel Kirtz and Kate Harvey are co-owners of the new vintage and consignment store All Things Great at 16 South Main St. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune