Schools look to squash IB rumors

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are not being lost on the Oberlin City Schools’ International Baccalaureate program, teachers say.

That’s among the rumors district leaders want to squash, said Oberlin High social studies teacher Rebecca Lahetta told the board of education during a May 8 study session.

“(We’re) constantly reviewing program costs through collaborating with other districts and pursuing grant opportunities,” superintendent David Hall said.

Discontinuing the education program won’t relieve much financial burden, he said, because administrators would put something in its place, such as Advanced Placement exams.

A three-year financial analysis shows a $63,679 increase in costs since the 2015-2016 school year. The largest spike was in training and professional development but Hall noted that expense is typically covered by grants.

Another rumor is that only a few select students are getting IB, said Lahetta.

The primary years program is for prekindergarten through fifth grade, the middle years program is for grades six to 10, and the diploma program is available for juniors and seniors.

“One hundred percent of students are getting IB,” Lahetta said. Even if students aren’t pursuing the IB diploma, they still have the option to take challenging and rigorous coursework and receive college credit, she said.

