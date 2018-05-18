Mother’s Day tea for two

Courtesy photo

Children attending the Kendal Early Learning Center celebrated their mothers, grandmothers, and grand-friends at a special tea party held the day after Mother’s Day. Teachers greeted the guests as the Langston dining room manager made sure the teapots were full and the cookies were plenty. Rebekah Field, a mother of one of the children, was involved in the planning of the event and made colored tissue paper wrist corsages for all the guests. “It’s so comforting as a parent to know that your child is in such a nurturing environment that helps them learn and grow,” she said. The early learning center is located inside Kendal at Oberlin.