Record scholarships earned by Firelands seniors

Principal Bob Maver said officials will take all possible measures to keep the ceremony outdoors, including waiting out bad weather. “If it’s pouring rain, we won’t start but we’ll try to let it pass,” he said.

Commencement will see 149 Falcons receive diplomas. The ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the FHS football stadium, 10643 Vermilion Rd., Henrietta Township.

Nearly $2 million in college scholarships have been earned by the Class of 2018 at Firelands High School.

The total — roughly double the amount earned by last year’s graduates — sets a new district record, according to principal Bob Maver.

“This year’s scholarship total isn’t even counting all of the College Credit Plus classes that our kids have taken,” he said. “We have a lot of kids who’ve done a great job getting out there and finding scholarship money.”

Two students have earned full four-year scholarships including room and board: Samantha Jones at Ohio State University and Madalyn Lyons at Bowling Green State University.

“Including all costs, that’s over $100,000 at OSU and Bowling Green is probably in the mid-90s,” said Maver. “Madalyn Lyons actually earned a Bowling Green Leadership Scholarship. They only give out a handful of those every year. She’s one of the best kids I’ve come across in 28 years of education.”

Seventy-eight percent of the graduating class, or 116 students, have applied to college. Among those who’ve applied, the awards average out to $17,000 per student.

Five class members have signed on for military service post-graduation.

“The rigor these kids have taken in their classes and their high achievement, both on the ACT and their ability to find scholarship money, is off the charts,” Maver said. “It’s astounding. It’s a testament to their hard work and dedication. It’s also a testament to our 12th grade guidance counselor, Diane Zimmer. She really puts them in the right spot to find money and deserves so much credit.”

