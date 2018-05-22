Oberlin College preps for graduation

Rain or shine, faculty members will lead Oberlin College graduates this Monday onto Tappan Square, where guests will celebrate the Class of 2018.

Commencement exercises will begin at 9:30 a.m. This will be the first graduating class under college president Carmen Ambar, who was hired in August 2017.

Storyteller and comedian David Sedaris will be the keynote speaker and will receive an honorary doctor of fine arts degree.

Oberlin College will also present honorary degrees to agriculturalist and researcher Cary Fowler and emeritus professor and musicologist Christoph Wolff.

An award for distinguished service to the community will be delivered to longtime volunteers Roy and Aiko Ebihara. The couple are cofounders of Oberlin College Taiko, now an established student group whose members study and practice the traditional art form of Japanese drumming.

The alumni medal, which recognizes “outstanding and sustained service to Oberlin College” will be presented to William Vodrey. While studying at the college, he worked on the Oberlin Review staff, eventually becoming a news editor.

He graduated with honors in government and a history minor in 1987. Since 2007, he has been a visiting professor of legal advocacy as part of the Oberlin Law Scholars program, teaching a course every fall.