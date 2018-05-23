Young authors awarded at LCCC

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Oberlin News Tribune

Nearly 900 students from across Lorain County attended the 36th Annual Young Authors Conference on May 16 at Lorain County Community College. Before awards were presented to authors and illustrators, award-winning children’s author Laurie Wallmark offered advice on persistence, formulating ideas, and not losing focus in the face of rejection.

Writing nominees included Oberlin’s Isabella Rink. Oberlin’s Mercy Shuck secured a nomination for artwork.