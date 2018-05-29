POLICE REPORTS

• May 14 at 2:50 p.m.: A sexual assault was reported to Oberlin College security and then to police. A police report describes a forcible rape. The female victim did not wish to pursue formal charges.

• May 17 at 3:49 p.m.: Police checked on the welfare of an elderly man and contacted Lorain County Adult Protective Services.

• May 18 at 12:55 p.m.: Marvin White, 38, of Oberlin, was arrested on five warrants through the Oberlin police. They included contempt of court, obstructing official business, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing, and violating a protection order.

• May 18 at 5:21 p.m.: A 16-year-old boy was reported missing, which is a recurring problem.

• May 18 at 11:26 p.m.: A seventh-grader reportedly made comments on social media that indicated he would harm himself. Police made contact with the boy his mother said she would set up a counseling session through the Nord Center.

• May 19 at 3:15 p.m.: A sign was vandalized at First United Methodist Church on South Pleasant Street.

• May 19 at 4:59 p.m.: Vehicles were damaged in a West Lorain Street parking lot.

• May 20 at 8:33 p.m.: Two glass smoking devices and a baggie of suspected marijuana were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• May 21 at 11:27 a.m.: Two bongs, a glass pipe, and two metal grinders were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• May 21 at 3:15 p.m.: A man was forcibly taken for mental evaluation. Police wrote that he advanced on an officer in a threatening way and the officer “escorted subject to the ground” and handcuffed him. The man allegedly later made comments about grabbing a police officer’s gun.

• May 21 at 5:27 p.m.: Two shoplifting suspects were reported at Goodwill on Rt. 58.

• May 21 at 8:48 p.m.: A glass smoking device, grinder, and suspected pot were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• May 22 at 7:22 p.m.: Jerry Cruz was arrested on a contempt of court warrant on an original charge of domestic violence.

• May 22 at 8:02 p.m.: Megan Edge was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• May 25 at 2:03 p.m.: A bicycle was reported stolen.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.