PHOTOS: Graduating Falcons spread their wings

Warm temperatures and a perfect blue sky greeted Firelands High School graduates and a packed grandstand May 25 during the school’s commencement ceremony. Enjoy these snapshots we captured on the momentous occasion!
Class president Briana Bowyer walks into commencement with classmates.
Grads were very creative in decorating their caps.
Falcons band members provide musical accompaniment as the audience settles in.
Hailey Burch shows off her diploma.
Kyle Freeman smiles as he leaves the stage with diploma in hand.
Emily Holcomb completes her four-year journey at FHS.
Samantha Ives smiles for the camera.
Noah Metzger nods to family members.
Graduates react as parents are asked to stand up for a round of applause.
Choir members conclude the ceremony with the FHS alma mater.
