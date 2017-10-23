Library book sale raises $7,500 for programs

More than $7,500 was raised in the Oberlin Public Library’s fall book sale, held Oct. 12-15.

Liz Schultz, president of the Friends of the Oberlin Public Library, the book sale’s sponsoring group, said the money will support reading programs, equipment purchases, and library improvements.

“It was a marvelous team and community event. Without our volunteers we would not have been able to begin to move that many books,” said Annette Grdijan, co-chair of the sale.

Organizers thanked the Boys Scouts, students from Oberlin High School, Oberlin College students, Friends board members, and library staff including director Darren McDonough.

The Friends of the Oberlin Public Library is a group of nearly 400 members whose programs and efforts throughout the year support activities such as the semi-annual book sale.

Its purpose is to augment community educational programs administered by the professional library staff and to help the library in obtaining resources not covered in the tax-supported budget.