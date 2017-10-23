POLICE REPORTS

• Oct. 17 at 9:15 p.m.: A woman said she was contacted on Facebook by a person threatening to have someone knock her out. The suspect said the woman would be the third he has had this done to in two months. The suspect also mentioned a “stick,” which prior complainants have stated means his gun. The suspect also showed up at the woman’s place of employment after allegedly making the threat.

• Oct. 19 at 12:53 p.m.: An Oberlin High School student refusing to leave a classroom was arrested and caused a scuffle with police.

• Oct. 19 at 2:38 p.m.: A woman was found unresponsive and slouched over in her vehicle in the parking lot of Oberlin Community Services. Suspecting an overdose, police used naloxone to revive the woman. Rebecca Emping had two warrants for her arrest, one through the Strongsville police department for failure to appear in court and the other through North Ridgeville police for contempt. She was taken to Mercy Health Allen Hospital for treatment.

• Oct. 20 at 6:21 p.m.: Robert Knotts was arrested on warrants for failure to appear for pretrial through the Elyria police and failure to appear on a charge of driving under suspension through the Lorain police department.

• Oct. 20 at 8:45 p.m.: A lost wallet was found and turned in at Wal-Mart but with $350 missing. A suspect said he took $282 from the wallet and gave it back.

• Oct. 22 at 11:27 p.m.: A number of Oberlin College students reported items stolen from a Forest Street residence.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.