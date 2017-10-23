County asks for tuberculosis, task force, 911 cash

Three Lorain County ballot issues will ask our readers for renewal levies on Nov. 7.

All three are five-year tax renewals, meaning that if passed the taxes would remain at present levels through 2023 and not result in any tax increases.

ISSUE 3

• What is it? A 0.065-mil renewal for the county’s legally-required tuberculosis treatment services, which are contracted to Mercy Health. Tuberculosis is an infectious disease of the lungs, known in decades past as “consumption,” that spreads through the air.

• How much does the levy generate? The levy raises $416,339 per year, most of which is spent on medical costs.

• How much does it cost you? Land owners pay $1.92 per year for every $100,000 worth of property they own.

ISSUE 4

• What is it? A 0.5-mill renewal for the county’s 911 emergency dispatch system, which orchestrates police, firefighter, ambulance, and helicopter responses to crime scenes, crashes, fires, hazardous materials spills, medical emergencies, rescues, poison control situations, and more.

• How much does the levy generate? The levy raises in excess of $3.2 million each year.

• How much does it cost you? Land owners pay $14.74 per year for every $100,000 worth of property they own.

ISSUE 5

• What is it? A 0.08-mill renewal for the Lorain County Drug Task Force, which investigates illicit drug activity from small-time users to organized crime busts across all areas of the county — rural, suburban, and urban.

• How much does the levy generate? The levy raises $512,417 per year.

• How much does it cost you? Land owners pay $2.37 per year for every $100,000 worth of property they own.