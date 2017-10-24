Staff Report

Two Oberlin City Schools renewal levies will appear before voters on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Both are five-year tax renewals, beginning Jan. 1, 2018. If passed, the taxes would remain at present levels through 2023 and not result in any increases.

Combined, they make up 10 percent of district funds.

ISSUE 40

• What is it? A 0.75 percent income tax renewal for the operations of the district, which has paid for district-wide busing, school supplies, no pay-to-play athletics, extracurricular programs, and staff.

• How much does the levy generate? It brings in $1.4 million per year.

The issue was first passed in 2007.

ISSUE 41

• What is it? A 1.3-mill levy renewal that will establish an in-house one-to-one technology program and put a laptop in the hands of every student for testing and classroom use.

• How much does the levy generate? It brings in $241,233 per year.

• How much does it cost you? Land owners will pay $37.97 per year for every $100,000 worth of property they own.

The issue was first passed in 1997.