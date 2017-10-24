Applicants welcomed for city positions

Oberlin has a long history of citizen volunteers doing important work on commissions and committees.

They make decisions on parks and programming, zoning and development, utility rates and infrastructure, and many other functions of the city.

The application period is now open for residents wishing to be considered for an appointment to one of 32 vacancies on the various boards. For a full listing of vacancies and the application form, visit the city’s website, contact any member of city council, or call clerk of council Belinda Anderson at 440-775-7203.

Applications are due by Tuesday, Nov. 14. A council sub-committee will conduct interviews prior to council making commission appointments in December.

Anyone interested in serving can request a particular appointment or simply indicate their general willingness. Time commitments vary depending on the committee, but generally require no more than two hours per month.