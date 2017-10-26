Cavanaugh is Rotary’s senior of October

The Oberlin Rotary Club honors a high school senior each month during the school year for character and positive attitudes. They have contributed time and energy by helping the school and community and are excellent role models for the students at Oberlin High School. The Oberlin Rotary Club will donate $25 to a charity or project in each student’s name.

The Oberlin High School senior honored for the month of October was Nora Cavanaugh.

Her excellent grades and community service earned her membership into the National Honor Society in her junior year. Cavanaugh has continued to excel in academics as an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate, taking the most rigorous schedule of courses offered at OHS.

Cavanaugh has participated in Ohio Model United Nations since sixth grade. This experience has given her an appreciation for global context and provided an opportunity for political problem-solving, especially regarding human rights.

Cavanaugh has played on the Phoenix girls soccer team since her freshman year as a defender and is honored to serve as captain in her final season. As a four-year member of the drama club, she has learned technical skills of lighting and sound and has enjoyed an occasional on-stage appearance. As junior class treasurer, Cavanaugh was involved in organizing fundraisers for and planning the prom.

Outside of school, Cavanaugh plays violin and has attended private lessons since fourth grade. She is a member of the First Church youth group and has participated in First Church’s annual Days of Action, doing community service. She has been a volunteer for the Appalachian Service Project, repairing homes in West Virginia every summer since 2016. Believing in serving her community, Cavanaugh has been an active member of the Interact Club, the community service club of OHS, where she has been a supporter of the Oberlin BackPack Program, which provides food weekly for 120 children at Eastwood and Prospect schools.

Cavanaugh has held a part-time job at Aladdin’s Eatery since her sophomore year. As part of the art department, she has won many honorable mentions and Silver Keys in the Lorain County Scholastic Art Competition each year of high school.

Cavanaugh was selected as one of 10 students to represent Ohio at the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute in 2016. Her paper about land property rights in Tanzania focused on the rights of indigenous tribes. She presented her work in Des Moines before international food security experts and university faculty.

Plans for the future include a double major in political science and journalism at Northwestern University, the University of Michigan, George Washington University, Grinnell College, or American University, Washington, D.C. Being passionate about human rights and social justice, she would like to pursue a career as a journalist with a focus in politics.

Cavanaugh http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/web1_Nora2.jpg Cavanaugh