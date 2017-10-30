Who will save the day? Library heroes to the rescue

Photos by Jason Hawk | Oberlin News-Tribune

These kids are super! Bedecked in super-powered Halloween personas, little ones took part Saturday evening in A Wake for Books at the Oberlin Public Library. The event allowed Earth’s mightiest warriors to take a stand against those who would attempt to ban books.

Pirates River and Oliver Klingshirn pose with the Marvel villain Loki.

Milo and Esme Page, as the Flash and the Incredible Hulk, grab some candy from another kind of superhero — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Laila Wilson as Wonder Woman helps defend the planet.