What are Oberlin school board candidates’ priorities?

KENNETH YANCEY
Candidate did not provide photo, occupation, or education information.
1) I believe the biggest problem facing the school district is the prudent allocation of funds provided through the school district tax. It has long been true that politicians and bureaucrats spend other people’s money with the greatest of ease. I believe there has to be someone keeping a close eye on their habits.
2) I am a lifelong learner and a curious person by nature. I was active in my union, IBEW Local 129, for over 35 years. I served on multiple boards and committees . I have been a learner, worker, teacher, and supervisor during my career. These things, I am sure, will aid and enable me to do the job if elected.
3) The most important thing to communicate to the residents is that their issues are my issues. That when I go to a meeting of the board, I do not and will not ever assume I know more than every person there. That I am totally reachable and available to any voter.
SANDRA REDD
Candidate did not provide a photo.
Occupation: Retired RN
Education: Associate Degree
1) The biggest issue facing Oberlin schools is cost. We need to evaluate the programs and see which ones that cost the most and do not benefit enough students. For example the International Baccalaureate program to my knowledge costs $17,000 to $25,000 per year per school just to stay in it. That’s not counting what you have to pay for grading of tests, continued education for teachers, etc. So is this program that costs this significant amount of money a diverse program? Are enough students benefiting from it at the high school level? This is the type thing we have to evaluate and eliminate programs that do not benefit all students or a large amount of students. Taxes is another concern. Oberlin residents pay some of the highest taxes in Lorain County, if not the highest. This continued increase does not encourage new families to come here. We have to learn how to use our money more efficiently.
2) I was a 1973 graduate of Oberlin Schools, I have had three children go through Oberlin Schools, and I stay involved with the school system. I care about our students and I want them to receive the best possible education. I think being in the system since 1973 gives me knowledge of the changes that have taken place good and bad. I think I have lots of good ideas as to how we can make our school system better.
3) The school board needs to remember they were put in their position by this community. The community needs to know that they have a voice and that their concerns will be heard. I have been to far too many meetings where the community has been told that they can not speak. As a community, that is the one place we should be able to share ideas. The board needs to always listen to the concerns and always do what is best for all students.
A six-way race for three open Oberlin board of education seats will give voters plenty to consider on Nov. 7.
School board member Rosa Gadsden chosen not to seek reelection this fall, but incumbents Albert Borroni and Anne Schaum are looking to keep their seats.
They face challenges from Isabella Moreno, Sandra Redd, Jason Williams, and Kenneth Yancey.
Laura Jones and Steven Thompson, who filed to run in August, have since withdrawn.
In September, the News-Tribune sent surveys to the candidates seeking their responses to three basic questions that may help voters make decisions on who can best serve the Oberlin City Schools over the next four years:
1) What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the Oberlin school system, and how would you choose to address it?
2) What talents, skills, and qualifications do you bring to the table as a candidate?
3) What is the most important thing for board members to communicate to residents of the Oberlin school district?
Moreno did not reply to the questionnaire.
Two other school board members have terms that expire Dec. 31, 2019, and do not appear on the November ballot. They are Ken Stanley and Barry Richard.