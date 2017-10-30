Eagle project benefits Firelands marching band

Chad Hieb was honored Sept. 21 as the newest Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts Troop 450 of Birmingham.

To earn the prestigious rank, he completed a community service project — the construction of a 20-by-30-foot building on the Firelands High School campus. It will be be used for marching band storage and hosting third quarter refreshments for both the Firelands and visiting marching bands at home football games.

The effort took more than 750 hours of labor over a period of 18 months and included 53 people. More than $16,000 was raised to fund the project with an additional $8,000 in donated materials and services.

The building was completed just prior to the start of the 2017 high school football season.

“The pinnacle of every scouting experience is becoming an Eagle Scout,” said Hieb. “Since my early days in scouting, I heard about the significance of this achievement. I wanted to join my brother Kyle and the many scouts from Troop 450 who have become Eagle Scouts.”

Hieb’s brother became in Eagle Scout in 2012 for a project he completed at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Oberlin, sponsored by the Oberlin Rotary Club.

“I feel like the luckiest band director in the world,” said Firelands High School band director Dustin Wiley. “Chad is an amazing band student and his building project will benefit hundreds of students in the Firelands community over the next 20 years.”

Hieb is a junior percussion member of the Mighty Falcon Marching Band and has been active in scouting since the first grade. He attended the 2013 Boy Scout National Jamboree and has served his troop in a number of leadership roles.

Chad Hieb, the son of James and Christa Hieb, is the newest Eagle Scout elevated by Boy Scouts Troop 450.