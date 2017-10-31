POLICE REPORTS

• Oct. 23 at 9:10 p.m.: A plastic bag containing a grinder, a glass pipe, two burnt marijuana cigarettes, and a rolled marijuana cigarette were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.: A wallet was reported stolen from a dormitory at Oberlin College. Charges had reportedly been made to the credit cards inside.

• Oct. 26 at 1:36 a.m.: Timothy Dower, 41, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Sheffield police department on an original charge of shoplifting. Dower was also charged with violating a temporary protection order.

• Oct. 26 at 3:56 p.m.: Josue Rodriguez was charged with driving under suspension. According to police, he had four open suspensions and 11 failures to reinstate on his driving record. Additionally, he was wanted on a warrant through the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.

• Oct. 27 at 12:30 a.m.: Brittany Brooks was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates. She was also wanted on a warrant for contempt of court through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

• Oct. 27 at 6:03 a.m.: Two glass smoking devices, a baggie containing suspected marijuana, and a grinder were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Oct. 27 at 9:10 p.m.: A woman filed a menacing complaint against her teenage daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

• Oct. 28 at 1:07 p.m.: A stolen backpack and laptop were reported stolen from a Woodland Street residence.

• Oct. 28 at 5:45 p.m.: Jemichael Randelman, 26, of Wakeman, was arrested on a warrant through the Huron County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on an original charge of assault.

• Oct. 29 at 3:18 p.m.: A wristlet wallet containing cash and important personal documents was reported missing or stolen following the Oberlin Phoenix football game. A debit card was used to make purchases after the wallet disappeared.

• Oct. 29 at 9:49 p.m.: A glass smoking device containing suspected marijuana residue was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.