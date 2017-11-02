HOLIDAY HELP: Meet the Need, Read!

We’re heartbrokenevery time we see a police report about domestic violence.

That’s why this holiday season we’ve decided to launch “Meet the Need, Read!” to benefit the Genesis House, which provides safe harbor to local survivors.

Through November and December, we’ll be collecting donations at our newspapers’ Lorain County office, 42 South Main St., Oberlin.

When you drop off a donation of at least two canned nonperishable food goods, we’ll give you a free copy of the newspaper while supplies last. Your choice: The Amherst News-Times, Oberlin News-Tribune, or Wellington Enterprise. If you’re already a subscriber, we’ll extend the length of your subscription by a week.

Want to donate more than once? Great! We’ll give you the deal once per week through the end of the drive.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, on average.

That amounts to more than 10 million women and a million men per year.

One in three women and one in four men have been victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, the NCADV says.

Home isn’t always a safe place. But the Genesis House can help victims recover and cope with the trauma of abuse. Those victims can find shelter, advocacy, education, counseling, and support for growth and change.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, get help by calling 440-244-1853 or 440-323-3400. The 24-hour crisis hotline offers support to victims who want to discuss their situation. You can remain anonymous if you choose.