Dark days prompt safe driving tips from AAA

This is the time of the year when it gets darker earlier, presenting a challenges to many motorist’s commutes.

“Even with good eyesight, it can be hard to see at night,” said Theresa Podguski, AAA East Central director of legislative affairs. “We recommend drivers keep their lights on high-beam in poorly lit areas, as long as there is no oncoming traffic.”

The nonprofit offers this additional advice to drivers to avoid a crash caused by driving in the dark:

• Dim your headlights for oncoming cars and when you come up behind a vehicle.

• When an oncoming vehicle shines light directly into your eyes, look down and to the right to avoid being temporarily blinded.

• Make sure your headlights are clean and clear. Dirty headlights make it more difficult to see.

• Make sure you have a clean windshield to avoid streaks and smudges that cause glare.

• If your vehicle is equipped, use the nighttime setting on your review mirror.

• Be aware of the dangers of drowsy driving. Get enough sleep the night before driving, especially if you are taking a long trip. If you become sleepy while driving, pull over and take a break.